Liverpool star Diogo Jota’s funeral details confirmed

The collage of photos show Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota (Left) and Flower tributes outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. — Instagram/Reuters

The funeral of the Portugal and Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, is scheduled at 10 a.m. local time at a church in Gondomar on Saturday, international media reported on Friday.

Jota and his brother Silva have tragically passed away in a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, on Thursday.

According to reports, the funeral will take place at the Matriz de Gondomar church, located 33 kilometres from Porto, and a wake will be held at a chapel at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The bodies of Jota and his brother were brought to northern Portugal for a wake in their hometown on Friday. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also joined members of Jota’s family for a private wake.

Jota's longtime agent Jorge Mendes was also seen with the footballer’s family.

Montenegro spent almost half an hour with the family before leaving without making a statement.

The death of Jota at the age of 28 has shaken the football world, with tributes pouring in from former teammates, clubs, national leaders and fans.

"I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the (summer) break," Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah said on Instagram.

"Teammates come and go but not like this. It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back," he added.

Football clubs including Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain observed a moment of silence during training for their matches at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.