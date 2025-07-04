Two Pakistani Mountaineers summit Nanga Parbat without supplemental oxygen

The collage of picture shows Pakistan star mountaineers Ashraf Sadpara (left) and Sohail Sakhi. - File

KARACHI: Five Pakistani mountaineers have successfully conquered the treacherous 8,126-meter-high Nanga Parbat within the last 24 hours, marking a significant milestone in the country’s mountaineering history.

Among them, two climbers—Ashraf Sadpara and Sohail Sakhi—achieved the feat without the use of supplemental oxygen, a rare accomplishment on one of the world’s most dangerous peaks.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan and various mountaineering sources confirmed to Geo News that Dr. Rana Hassan Javed, Ali Hassan, Sohail Sakhi, Ashraf Sadpara, and Shehzad Karim reached the summit of the "Killer Mountain" in separate attempts.

Ashraf Sadpara, son of the late legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara, summited Nanga Parbat early Friday morning, completing his goal of scaling all five of Pakistan’s 8,000-meter peaks—K2 (three times), Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, and now Nanga Parbat.

"This morning, the renowned Pakistani climber Ashraf Sadpara successfully summited the mighty Nanga Parbat. With this achievement, Ashraf has now summited all five of Pakistan’s 8,000-meter peaks, including K2, which he has climbed three times—a testament to his unmatched determination, skill, and spirit of adventure," said Ayaz Ahmed Shigri of Alpine Club of Pakistan.

"We are incredibly proud of his contribution to Pakistan's mountaineering legacy," said Ayaz Ahmed Shigri of the Alpine Club of Pakistan," he added.

Another standout performance came from Hunza-based climber Sohail Sakhi, who reached the summit at 11 a.m. local time without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support. Expedition company Moving Mountains confirmed the feat.

"This isn’t just a climb—it’s a monumental achievement in Pakistani mountaineering. Taking on the Killer Mountain without support and succeeding is the mark of a true legend. Sohail has previously summited Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II (both without oxygen), and K2. With this Nanga Parbat ascent, he solidifies his place among the mountaineering elite," they said in a statement.

Dr. Rana Hassan Javed, a Rawalpindi-based plastic surgeon, reached the summit as part of an eight-member international expedition. It marks his second successful climb above 8,000 meters, after Gasherbrum II in 2024. Mountaineer Naila Kiani praised his effort:

"Dr. Hassan Rana summited Nanga Parbat—this is his second 8,000er. Last year he summited Gasherbrum II. He balances his profession as a doctor and his passion for mountaineering with incredible dedication."

Ali Hassan, a seasoned high-altitude porter from the Hushe Valley, also reached the summit along with Dr. Rana on Thursday. Meanwhile, Shehzad Karim, another climber from Hunza, completed his summit at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Nanga Parbat, the ninth-highest mountain in the world, is notorious for its extreme conditions and high fatality rate.

All five climbers are currently descending, with their teams closely monitoring the process to ensure a safe return.