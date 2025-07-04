Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon's third round

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his second round match against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: World number one Jannik Sinner destroyed Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, with his masterclass to qualify for Wimbledon's third round here at Centre Court on Thursday.

Sinner dominated from the start and never relaxed his grip on a one-sided contest.

There was never any chance of a repeat of last month's French Open final when he wasted three match points in a fascinating clash with Carlos Alcaraz, and he duly slammed down his 12th ace as the light began to fade.

Sinner admitted that he struggled to close it out, but showed happiness after the victory.

"I struggled a bit to close it out. I'm very happy, Centre Court is such a special occasion," Sinner said.

"Yes, I enjoyed (the last game) because I won the game! If not, I don't know. The match can change very, very quickly. If he breaks me there it can go long distance."

He parted ways with his trainer and physiotherapist, Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, days before Wimbledon, but even that strange timing does not seem to have ruffled his feathers.

He added that every competitor is hard, but the third round of any Grand Slam is always special.

He mentioned that staying focused is very important as we have already seen so many upsets during the tournament.

"Every opponent is very difficult. Third-round matches in Grand Slams are always special," he said.

"We saw so many upsets this tournament so we try to stay focused and raise our level. Today I thought the level was good. I can improve a few things but I am looking forward to it."

Jannik Sinner will face Pedro Martinez in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.