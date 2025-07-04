MLB: Robbie Ray shines as Giants down Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner (Left) and San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray celebrate against Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Robbie Ray threw his second career complete game, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at the Chase Field on Thursday.

Ray allowed two runs on three hits, one walk, striking out seven and retired the first 12 batters he faced. He needed just 102 pitches to go the distance.

Eugenio Suarez and Ketel Marte drove in a home run each for the Diamondbacks.

The teams shared the four-match series, with Giants winning the final two.

The Giants dominated the Diamondbacks from the start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first. Willy Adames scored on Heliot Ramos' run-scoring double, and Rafael Devers ran to home plate on Jung Hoo Lee's sacrifice fly.

Mike Yastrzemski and Adames both contributed three hits. Ramos and Andrew Knizner added two hits.

San Francisco added another two runs in the third. Yastrzemski led the inning with a single, then scored from first when Adames doubled off the wall in centre. An out later, Adames ran to home plate on Ramos's single.

The Diamondbacks finally scored their first run off Ray when Suarez homered in the fifth.

The D-backs scored another when Marte homered in the ninth.

Devers contributed three RBIs over the final three innings, the most he has had in a single game since his trade to the Giants from the Boston Red Sox on June 15.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt (8-6) permitted four runs on six hits and two walks and fanned eight over the six innings he pitched.