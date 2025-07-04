Third and final phase of Skills Development Camp concludes

Pakistan pacers prepare to bowl during a net session in the third and final phase of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Skills Development Camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on July 1, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: The third and final phase of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 20-day Skills Development Camp concluded on Friday afternoon at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, with a scenario-based 35-over match.

The camp, which began on June 16, featured over 40 male cricketers participating in rigorous training and fitness sessions aimed at sharpening their skills ahead of a busy cricketing season.

Speaking to the media at the LCCA Ground, PCB Director High Performance, Aaqib Javed, reflected on the objectives and outcomes of the camp, noting its significance as the national side prepares for a packed home and away schedule.

“Today marks the end of the final phase, which focused on some of the Pakistan Shaheens players ahead of their England tour. Earlier phases focused on player-coach interaction with our national men’s team. Off-season is the ideal time for players to identify and address weaknesses, but our work doesn’t stop here,” Aaqib said.

Despite the limited duration of each camp, Aaqib emphasised their value in addressing team requirements.

“You can’t fix everything in a week, but these camps help us fill gaps—whether it’s a spin all-rounder, a fast-bowling all-rounder, or wicketkeeping options. We will continue these camps until October to scout and polish emerging talent,” he stated.

The former fast bowler lauded the discipline shown by the players during the camp, particularly their commitment to early morning sessions.

“What impressed me most was players waking up at 5am, which added much-needed discipline and structure that will reflect in their skills and fitness over the next six months,” he said.

Commenting on the evolving nature of modern cricket, Aaqib stated, “The game now is highly skill-oriented and fast-paced, requiring players to perform specific roles in different phases, whether batting or bowling. Our training sessions were designed to refine these role-specific skills.”

He concluded by reaffirming that team selection will continue to be dictated by conditions and formats, with Pakistan bracing for a crucial cricket season.

Third batch of Pakistan players called up for Skills Development camp:

Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Usman Khan and Waqar Ahmed.