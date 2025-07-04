Aaqib Javed provides key fitness update on Naseem Shah, Wasim Jr

The collage of picture shows Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (left) and Wasim Jr. - ICC/AFP

LAHORE: Director of High Performance and former fast bowler Aaqib Javed has provided a much-needed update on the fitness of pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr ahead of the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Javed confirmed during a recent press conference, held on the final day of the third phase of the PCB’s skills development camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), that both Naseem and Wasim have resumed bowling in the nets.

The 52-year-old stated that both bowlers have made promising progress and are currently bowling under the supervision of the coaching staff.

“Naseem had some injury issues in the past, but now he is coming here daily, bowling and improving his fitness more and more. Wasim also had an injury and now he is bowling again," Javed said.

Earlier media reports suggested that the pace duo might miss the upcoming assignments due to injury concerns.

However, following recent developments, these rumours have been dismissed, as both Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are likely to make a return to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has been out of action for nearly three months and now requires surgery on his right shoulder after experiencing persistent discomfort.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has emerged as the leading contender to be named the new deputy for the upcoming major assignments.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the schedule for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to take place this month.

According to the details, the Pakistan men's cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, while the opening T20I is scheduled for July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The remaining T20Is will also be played at the same venue on July 22 and 24, respectively. All three matches will begin at 5 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Series schedule in Bangladesh