Hugo Calderano denied US visa for WTT Grand Smash

An undated picture of Hugo Calderano. — AFP

BERLIN: Hugo Calderano had been denied a US visa due to a visit to Cuba in 2023 and will miss the World Table Tennis (WTT) smash event in Las Vegas this month, the Brazilian confirmed on Thursday.

Calderano said that he had been informed by the United States authorities that he is not eligible for a visa for European Union countries and mentioned the reason for his trip to Cuba in 2023 and qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Calderano cited that he followed the protocols in his last trip to the United States.

He explained that when he was informed regarding the situation, he organised to get an emergency visa.

"I followed the same protocol as all my previous trips to the United States using my Portuguese passport," Calderano said.

"When I was informed of the situation, I mobilized my entire team to obtain an emergency visa, but unfortunately, there was not enough time."

He added that it is frustrating to miss the most important competition.

"It is frustrating to be left out of one of the most important competitions of the season for reasons beyond my control, especially coming off such positive results," he added.

The United States' smash event has great importance in the World Table Tennis due to the higher prize money.

The United States will also play host to the 2026 Football World Cup, while Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Summer Olympics, with athletes from more than 200 countries set to take part.