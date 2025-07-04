Former all-rounder named Pakistan Champions captain for WCL 2025

Shahid Afridi (L) celebrates with captain Mohammad Hafeez after taking the wicket of Australia batsman George Bailey during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 23, 2014. - AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed captain of the Pakistan Champions team for the upcoming second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, set to take place in Birmingham later this month.

The announcement was made by the Pakistan Champions on their official social media platform, confirming Hafeez as the new skipper in place of former captain Younis Khan.

“The Professor takes the charge,” read the post.

“We’re proud to announce Mohammad Hafeez as the Captain of Pakistan Champions for Season 2,” the statement added.

Following a successful inaugural edition last year, the WCL T20 League returns in the July–August window, featuring retired cricketing stars from six countries — Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

In the previous edition, Pakistan Champions delivered an impressive campaign. They started with a win over Australia and followed it up with a dominant performance against the West Indies.

One of their standout moments came in a high-scoring encounter against arch-rivals India, where they posted 243/4 and restricted the Men in Blue to 175/9.

Under Younis Khan's leadership, Pakistan continued their winning streak with a victory over England, suffering their only group-stage defeat against South Africa. They secured a place in the final by defeating the West Indies in the semifinals.

In the final, Pakistan set a target of 157 runs. However, India successfully chased it down in 19.1 overs, clinching the title with a five-wicket win.

The second season of WCL will kick off on July 18, with Pakistan Champions facing England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The highly anticipated clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage

July 31 (Thursday): Semi-Final 1 – SF1 vs SF4 (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham)

July 31 (Thursday): Semi-Final 2 – SF2 vs SF3 (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham)

August 2 (Saturday): Final (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham)