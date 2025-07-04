Dustin May shines as Dodgers beat White Sox to complete series sweep

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Jul 3, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Dustin May delivered the best start of his career and pitched into the eighth inning for the first time as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-2, completing a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

May retired the first 16 batters he faced and struck out a season-high nine over seven-plus innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk in one of his strongest outings since returning from Tommy John surgery in April.

Freddie Freeman powered the Dodgers’ offense, going two-for-four with three RBIs and a run scored. He doubled in Shohei Ohtani in the first inning and added a two-run double in the third after Ohtani walked and Mookie Betts reached on an error.

Michael Conforto followed Freeman’s double with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, giving Los Angeles a 5-0 lead.

Betts added a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 10th of the year and first in 21 games, stretching the lead to 6-0. Freeman was earlier denied a homer when Mike Tauchman made a leaping grab at the right-field wall.

White Sox starter Aaron Civale surrendered five runs (two earned) over five innings. The loss dropped Chicago to nine-35 on the road, the worst road start in franchise history.

The Dodgers, who have now won nine of their last ten games, also celebrated a milestone as Teoscar Hernandez recorded his 1,000th career hit.

Looking ahead, White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser is scheduled to start Friday's series opener in Denver, while Dodgers’ Ben Casparius will take the mound in Houston against Lance McCullers Jr.