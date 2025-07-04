Umar Gul set for major role as PCB plans structural overhaul

Bowling coach Umar Gul points before day three of the Second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2023 in Melbourne. - AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul is all set to take on a significant role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) setup as the board continues restructuring its coaching and development departments.

According to sources, Gul is likely to be appointed head coach of the Pakistan Shaheens, who are preparing for a busy schedule that includes the upcoming Top End T20 Series in Darwin and a tour of England later this year.

The 42-year-old retired from international cricket in 2020 and has since built a strong coaching portfolio. He has previously served as a bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afghanistan’s national team, and the Pakistan senior men’s team.

The right-arm pacer stepped into the role of bowling coach for the national team following the departure of Morne Morkel and worked with the side during the Test series against Australia (December 14, 2023 – January 7, 2024) and the T20I series against New Zealand (January 12–21, 2024).

He also held the same position during Pakistan’s 2023 T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In another major development, fielding coach Mohammad Masroor has parted ways with the PCB. Australian coach Shane McDermott is expected to replace him.

McDermott brings valuable international experience, having previously worked with Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, the board has also confirmed Grant Luden as the Strength and Conditioning Coach of the national team.

Meanwhile, the PCB has announced that the Pakistan Shaheens will return to Darwin for the 2025 Top End T20 Series for a third consecutive year. The tournament will run from August 14 to 24, with Shaheens taking on Bangladesh ‘A’ in the opening match at TIO Stadium.

The 2025 edition will feature 11 teams competing in 36 T20 matches across five venues: DXC Arena, TIO Stadium, Gardens Oval, Cazaly’s Arena, and Freds Pass. Additional tournament details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In the previous editions, the Shaheens showed impressive consistency—reaching the final in 2023 and making it to the semi-finals last year. Notable victories in the tournament included wins over Perth Scorchers, Tasmania, Melbourne Renegades, and Bangladesh ‘A’.

However, they were eliminated in the semi-final after losing to the Adelaide Strikers.