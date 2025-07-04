Pakistan clinch two more medals at World Police, Fire Games 2025

The picture collage features Ali Nawaz (left) and Furqan Khan. — Reporter

ALABAMA: Pakistan continued its impressive run at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2025, securing two more medals on Friday to take the country’s total tally to three.

Ali Nawaz, a constable from Islamabad Police, delivered a commendable performance in the 86kg boxing category, earning a silver medal. He narrowly missed out on gold after a closely contested final, losing 3-2 to his Australian opponent in a gripping bout.

In wrestling, Furqan Khan of Punjab Police added another medal to Pakistan’s count by claiming bronze in the 125kg freestyle wrestling category.

Furqan defeated strong competitors from the United States and Mongolia to secure a place on the podium. This marks Furqan’s second medal at the tournament.

Earlier in the competition, he also won bronze in the 130kg Greco-Roman wrestling category, showcasing his versatility and resilience across both wrestling disciplines.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Afridi of Sindh Police has qualified for the boxing finals, raising the possibility of another medal for Pakistan in the coming days.

The World Police and Fire Games is a prestigious biennial international event that brings together active and retired law enforcement officers and fire service personnel from across the globe. Organised by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), the inaugural edition of the games was held in 1985 in San Jose, California.

To date, 21 editions of the Games have been held. The 2021 edition was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With strong performances from athletes representing Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh police forces, Pakistan continued to make its mark on the global stage at the 2025 WPFG.