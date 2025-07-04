Mohammad Masroor parts ways with PCB as fielding coach

Pakistan Shaheens' head coach Mohammad Masroor - Twitter/@_FaridKhan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to retain Mohammad Masroor as the national team’s fielding coach, sources confirmed.

Masroor’s appointment was on a series-to-series basis, and the decision is part of a broader overhaul of the team’s support staff ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Masroor confirmed his departure through a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude to those he worked with during his tenure.

"Thank you to the players who trusted, the staff who supported, and the fans who believed. Behind every catch taken, every game won, was a group of men who believed," he wrote.

"Though my chapter with the team ends here, I'll always be a part of Pakistan cricket's story. Thank you, Pakistan. I leave with no regrets, only pride and best wishes for what lies ahead."

The 49-year-old was entrusted with the task of improving Pakistan’s long-standing weaknesses in fielding and fitness.

Despite his efforts, Pakistan’s fielding performances have continued to draw criticism, particularly in crucial matches of major tournaments such as the 2019 ICC World Cup, T20 World Cups, and the Asia Cup, where costly errors have frequently turned games against them.

Over the years, the PCB has rotated through several fielding coaches, but sustainable improvement remains a challenge.

In preparation for the upccoming Bangladesh tour, the PCB has appointed Australian coach Shane McDermott as the new fielding coach. McDermott brings extensive international experience, having previously worked with Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Grant Luden has been confirmed as the team’s Strength and Conditioning Coach. A familiar figure in the setup, Luden is well-acquainted with the players’ fitness needs from his prior stints with the national team.

Both McDermott and Luden have already been added to a newly established WhatsApp group created for the team’s coaching and management staff to ensure smooth coordination and planning.

Masroor, who has previously enjoyed success coaching Pakistan’s U-19 team and various domestic outfits, was seen as a coach with modern fielding insights. His exit comes at a crucial juncture with the Asia Cup 2025 around the corner.

Set to be hosted in India, the high-stakes tournament will feature intense matchups against arch-rivals India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and potentially Afghanistan.