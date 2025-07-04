Italian midfielder Samuele Ricci joins AC Milan on deal until 2029

Italy's Samuele Ricci (left) in action with Moldova's Stefan Bodistean on June 9, 2025. — Reuters

AC Milan officially confirmed on Thursday the signing of Italian midfielder Samuele Ricci from Torino FC on a contract valid until June 2029, with a club option for an additional year that could extend his stay until 2030.

Although the club did not disclose financial terms of the transfer, multiple media outlets reported the fee to be around USD 27 million. The 23-year-old is expected to strengthen Milan's midfield, particularly after the departure of Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Ricci began his professional career at Empoli, where he progressed through the youth academy before making his senior debut in September 2019.

During his time with Empoli, Ricci made 91 appearances, scoring three goals and quickly established himself as one of Italy’s most promising young midfielders.

In January 2022, Ricci transferred to Torino, where he went on to make 113 appearances and scored four goals over two-and-a-half seasons. Known for his composure, tactical awareness, and defensive discipline, Ricci has steadily risen through Italy's national youth teams and made his senior international debut in June 2022. He has since earned 10 caps for the Azzurri.

AC Milan described Ricci as a rising talent and a key long-term addition to their squad. The club also confirmed that he will wear the number four jersey.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Samuele Ricci from Torino FC. The Italian midfielder has signed a contract running until 30 June 2029, with an option to extend it until 30 June 2030," said the club in an official statement.