Pakistani juniors reach U13, U15 finals at Asian Squash Championship 2025

Pakistan assures Boys' U-15 title with Nauman set to face Rayan in an final

July 04, 2025
Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz (right) in action during his 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships match against Sri Lanka's Tharul Pinwatta in Gimcheon, South Korea on July 1, 2025. — Reporter

GIMCHEON: Pakistani players delivered a stellar performance at the ongoing Asian Junior Squash Championship 2025 in Gimcheon, South Korea on Friday, reaching the finals in multiple categories, including Boys’ U-13, U-15 and Girls’ U-13.

In the Boys' Under-15 category, Pakistan is guaranteed the title, with an all-Pakistan final set between Nauman Khan and Ahmed Rayan Khalil. 

Nauman advanced to the final with a dominant straight-sets victory over India’s Aryaman Singh, winning 11-5, 11-1, 11-5. 

His compatriot, Ahmed Rayan, pulled off a stunning upset against third seed Yuen Tsz Kong of Hong Kong, cruising through 11-8, 11-2 and 11-1.

In the Boys’ U-13 category, Sohail Adnan continued his top form by overpowering India’s Amarya Bajaj with a clinical 11-5, 11-2 and 11-2 win to book his place in the final.

On the girls' side, Mahnoor Ali produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating top-seeded Malaysian Maisarah Binti Khairulnizam in straight sets, 11-7, 11-5 and 11-7 in the Girls' U13 semi-final.

However, Pakistan’s run in the Boys’ U-19 category came to an end in the semi-finals. Abdullah Nawaz was edged out by Korea’s top seed Jo Young Na, despite taking the first game. The Korean player came back strongly to win 7-11, 12-10, 11-2 and 11-4.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Pakistani players showed tremendous form, with five players reaching the semi-finals across different age categories. 

In the Girls' categories, Sehrish Ali also impressed in the U-15 event by securing a notable victory to enter the semifinals, while Mahnoor Ali triumphed in her quarterfinal clash to continue her undefeated run.

