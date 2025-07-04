Jadeja breaks BCCI rules during Edgbaston Test but avoids sanctions: here’s why

India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half-century on the first day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on July 3, 2025. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: India’s veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja breached the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) newly implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Following India’s tour of Australia, the BCCI had introduced strict SOPs requiring all players to travel together to and from the stadium via team bus.

However, Jadeja arrived early at the ground on the second day of the Test to get in some extra batting practice, a move technically in violation of protocol.

The decision, though against the rules, stemmed from Jadeja’s determination to prepare for the challenge of facing a relatively new ball early in the day’s play.

Despite the breach, no disciplinary action is expected against the seasoned all-rounder, given the intention behind his early arrival and the value of his performance.

Jadeja partnered with Shubman Gill to stitch together a crucial 203-run stand, helping India recover from a shaky position and post a total in excess of 500 runs.

Although he narrowly missed out on a century falling for 89 to a sharp delivery from Josh Tongue his knock was instrumental in stabilising India’s innings after they had slumped to 210/5.

Speaking after the second day of the match, Jadeja explained the reason behind arriving early at the stadium, adding that the extra batting practice would make it easier to bat through the rest of the innings.

"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new. If I could see the new ball off, it would become easier for the rest of the innings," Jadeja explained.

"When you contribute with the bat for the team, especially outside India when the team needs you more, it feels great," Jadeja said.

"To come in at 210 for 5 and build a big partnership — that’s a challenge I enjoy. Batting with the captain, staying at the crease — it boosts your confidence as a batter."