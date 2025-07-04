'We pointed out areas for improvement to Babar, Rizwan,' says Aaqib Javed

This collage shows Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam (second from left) during the first ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. On the right, PCB High Performance Director Aaqib Javed speaks with host and former Test pacer Wahab Riaz during episode 06 of the PCB Podcast at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on June 9, 2025. — AFP/PCB

LAHORE: Director of the High Performance Centre Aaqib Javed on Friday praised the recently concluded Skills Development Camp, calling it a beneficial step towards improving players' performance and keeping them active during the off-season.

Speaking to the media at Gaddafi Stadium on the final day of the camp, Aaqib emphasised that the primary objective was to ensure players stay engaged outside of the regular season.

He clarified that while technical flaws cannot be corrected in a short camp, players can be guided on areas that need improvement.

"You can’t fix mistakes in six or seven days, but you can certainly tell players what is expected of them. The idea was to keep them in action even during the off-season," he said.

Aaqib also addressed the involvement of senior players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, stating that both had participated in the camp and received feedback on areas for improvement.

“We worked with both Babar and Rizwan and had honest discussions with them on how to enhance their game,” he said.

Looking ahead to the new ICC Test Championship cycle, Aaqib expressed optimism about Pakistan’s prospects.

“We have good chances in this new cycle. Every team takes advantage of home conditions, and we plan to do the same,” he noted.

He warned against underestimating teams like Bangladesh and West Indies, saying both are strong opponents in their respective conditions.

“You can’t take any team lightly. Bangladesh performs well at home and we’re preparing for all possibilities with the West Indies too. Both ODI and T20 players will be part of the next camp and the squad will be selected according to the final decision on the West Indies series.”

Commenting on upcoming major tournaments like the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, both scheduled to be played in Asian conditions, Aaqib stressed the need for high-scoring performances.

“We’ll need to score 200-plus runs. Whether it’s a youngster or a senior player, we will go with the best available option for Pakistan. The conditions will be the same for all teams, so we have to prepare smartly and select accordingly,” he concluded.