Donald Trump proposes UFC event at White House to mark USA’s 250th anniversary

An undated picture of US President Donald Trump and Nassourdine Imavov. — Reuters

DES MOINES: US President Donald Trump has proposed a bold and unconventional plan to commemorate the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026 by hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House.

Trump, who has maintained a long-standing friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, announced during a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday. The event served as a lead-up to Independence Day celebrations.

During his remarks, Trump praised White and floated the idea of holding a championship fight on the White House lawn, claiming the grounds could accommodate between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators.

“Does anybody watch UFC?” Trump asked the crowd.

“The great Dana White — we’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Dana’s going to do it. Dana’s great — one of a kind. We’re going to have a championship fight, like a full UFC fight, with 20,000 to 25,000 people. And we’re going to do that as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations.”

Trump added that the 250th anniversary would feature a variety of events, both professional and amateur, with the UFC fight being “a big deal.”

Trump has been a frequent attendee at UFC events, including the recent UFC 316 card in New Jersey, where several fighters approached him inside the octagon.

White has often voiced support for Trump, appearing on his behalf at the Republican National Convention and during campaign events leading up to the 2020 election. While no official confirmation has been provided by the UFC.