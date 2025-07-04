Jamie Gittens joins Chelsea on long-term deal

Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (left) in action with Lille's Bafode Diakite in Champions League on March 4, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea have agreed to sign English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a seven-year contract in a move reportedly worth USD 75.02 million, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The agreement was reached in Fort Lauderdale, where both clubs are currently participating in the FIFA Club World Cup and have progressed to the quarter-final stage. While contractual details are yet to be finalised, both parties have agreed in principle to the transfer.

Gittens began his journey at Borussia Dortmund in 2020 after moving from Manchester City's youth setup. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his senior debut in 2022. Over the next three seasons, the talented winger became a regular feature in Dortmund’s first team.

He played a total of 107 matches across all competitions, showcasing his pace and creativity. Gittens also contributed 17 goals during his time with the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken, in a statement issued by the club, praised Gittens as a model of the club’s youth development system.

“Jamie Gittens's career is an example of the development of top talent at Borussia,” Ricken said. “We discovered Jamie very early, practically signed him for free, and continuously developed him in our youth performance centre. He was also given the opportunity to play at the very highest level with the first team.”

“Jamie has repaid the trust placed in him with commitment, performance, and goals,” he added.

Gittens becomes an important summer acquisition for Chelsea, following the arrivals of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The club is looking to bolster its options on the left wing, having opted not to make Jadon Sancho’s loan move from Manchester United permanent.