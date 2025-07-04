India's tour of Bangladesh for ODI, T20I series postponed: reports

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (foreground) appeals for an LBW while Suryakumar Yadav stands at the non-striker's end during the third T20I against India in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. — BCCI

The Indian cricket team’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh next month, featuring three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), has been postponed indefinitely, Indian media reported on Friday.

The tour, originally set to take place from August 17 to 31, has reportedly been delayed following a directive from the Indian government to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing rising political tensions between the two countries as the reason behind the decision.

However, neither the BCCI nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially confirmed the postponement.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had already begun preparations for the series, including the sale of media rights, which have now been put on hold. Broadcasters were also informed that the series will not proceed as originally planned.

Despite the developments, both cricket boards have remained tight-lipped. A BCB official, speaking to Indian media on condition of anonymity, stated:

“The date for the India series hasn’t been fixed yet. They (the BCCI) said it’s difficult for them to come in August. This is part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).”

On the Indian side, officials have been similarly non-committal. A BCCI source told the media that a final decision is expected within a week and hinted that a joint statement from both boards could be issued soon regarding the tour’s status.

Bangladesh set to play 49 home internationals in the cycle concluding in May 2027, including eight Tests, two each against Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies and England, 20 ODIs and 21 T20s.