PCB announces skills, fitness camp for women cricketers ahead of Ireland tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for a skills and fitness camp for the national women’s cricket team, set to take place from July seven to August two at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre and Oval Ground in Karachi.

According to the PCB, a total of 24 women cricketers will participate in the 27-day camp, aimed at enhancing both skill development and physical conditioning ahead of international assignments.

Following the skills camp, a shorter preparatory camp will be held from July 28 to August two, specifically for the 15 players selected for the upcoming tour of Ireland. This focused training will serve as final preparation before the squad departs.

The Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team is scheduled to leave for Ireland on August three, where they will play a three-match T20I series against the Ireland Women’s Team.

The series will begin on August seven, with the second and third matches taking place on August 10 and 11, respectively. All three T20 internationals will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Ireland.

The green shirts will then participate in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup the following month, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin their mega event campaign against Bangladesh on October 2 before taking on arch-rivals India on October 5. They will play their last group-stage match against Sri Lanka on October 24.

Notably, the national women’s cricket team will play all of their World Cup matches in Colombo in light of the ‘fusion formula’, adopted ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which states that both arch-rivals will not visit each other for an ICC event for the next three years and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue.

As a result, the first semi-final of the eight-team tournament will be played either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the subsequent knockout fixture will be played in Bengaluru the following day.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final is scheduled to be played on November two in Bengaluru, however, if Pakistan qualify, then it will be held in Colombo.

Pakistan women's cricket team’s upcoming assignments

T20I tour of Ireland

First T20I against Ireland on August 7 in Belfast

Second T20I against Ireland on August 10 in Belfast

Third T20I against Ireland on August 11 in Belfast

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Pakistan vs Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 2

Pakistan vs India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5

Pakistan vs Australia at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8

Pakistan vs England at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15

Pakistan vs New Zealand at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 18

Pakistan vs South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 21

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 24