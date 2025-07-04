Pakistan beat Maldives in final to clinch Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship title

Pakistan's victorious team poses with the national flag after defeating the Maldives in the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, held in Jeonju, South Korea on July 4, 2025. — Reporter

JEONJU: Pakistan emerged triumphant in the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, overpowering the Maldives with a commanding 60-35 win here at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea on Friday.

The Pakistani team delivered a dominant performance from the outset, taking control of the game early and maintaining their lead throughout all four quarters.

The first quarter ended with Pakistan leading 17-5, a gap that only widened as the match progressed. By halftime, the score stood at 34-17 and by the third quarter, Pakistan extended their advantage to 45-23. The final whistle sealed the championship for Pakistan with a decisive 60-35 victory.

Players Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, another standout player also named Sumayya, Alina, Amani, Parisa, and Farah Rasheed all played exceptionally well, contributing to Pakistan’s strong performance in the title match.

Officials from the Pakistan Netball Federation, including Chairman Mudassar Arian, President Sameen Malik and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz, congratulated the team on their historic win.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 held under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation, ran from June 27 to July four.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their campaign dominantly, outclassing Saudi Arabia with a 71-15 victory. In their second match, the Green Shirts continued their impressive run by securing a 56-32 win over Chinese Taipei.

In the third group-stage match, Pakistan overwhelmed South Korea with a commanding 91-6 scoreline. They followed it up with a dominant 79-39 victory over Japan in the fourth match.