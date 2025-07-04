Czech mountaineer Kolouchova passes away during Nanga Parbat expedition

An undated picture of Czech mountaineer Klara Kolouchova posing for a picture at the K2 summit. — Instagram/klara_kolouchova

KARACHI: Klara Kolouchova, a celebrated Czech mountaineer and the first woman from her country to summit both Mount Everest and K2, has died in a fall on Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, local officials and Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed on Thursday.

The 46-year-old climber reportedly fell between Camp I and Camp II in the early hours of Thursday, with authorities suspecting an oxygen cylinder explosion may have caused the accident.

According to Alpine Club of Pakistan, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. local time.



Klara Kolouchova was part of a seven-member expedition team, including her husband, that had arrived in Pakistan on June 15 and reached base camp two days later.

A local media outlet of Gilgit has quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner Nizamuddin of Diamer said Kolouchová’s teammates confirmed her death after returning to base camp, but her body remains at the fall site.

“The exact location of her body will first be traced, and once confirmed, rescue operations will be initiated, possibly with helicopter support,” Nizamuddin was quored as saying. Rescue officials and high-altitude porters have been dispatched to the area, though recovery efforts are complicated by the mountain’s extreme terrain.

Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, expressed deep sorrow over Kolouchová’s death, calling her an “inspiration to climbers worldwide.”

“We are devastated by the loss of Klára Kolouchova, an extraordinary mountaineer who had conquered some of the world’s highest peaks,” Haidri said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the global climbing community during this painful time.”

Haidri confirmed that the Alpine Club was coordinating with local authorities to assist in recovery efforts.

Kolouchová gained international recognition as the first Czech woman to summit both Everest and K2, two of the world’s tallest peaks. Her attempt on Nanga Parbat—Pakistan’s second-highest mountain at 8,125 meters - was part of her quest to climb all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks.

Known as the “Killer Mountain” for its high fatality rate, Nanga Parbat has claimed numerous lives over the years.