Oleksandr Usyk’s team leader reacts to Tyson Fury’s likely return

Oleksandr Usyk (right) delivers a punch to Tyson Fury (left) during their match on December 22, 2024. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk's team lead and CEO of Ready To Fight, Sergey Lapin, said ‘the idea of a third fight with Tyson Fury is on the table’ but the Ukrainian is focused on the fight with Daniel Dubois on July 19, international media reported on Thursday.

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh announced on Wednesday that former world heavyweight champion Fury is expected to come out of retirement and return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also hinted at his comeback by posting on social media: “Let’s see what 2026 brings”, alongside a photo of him shaking hands with Alalshikh, who is also the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, following a unanimous decision loss to Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Meanwhile, after Fury’s post went viral on social media, Lapin, who heads Team Usyk, has issued a response.

"The idea of a third fight with Tyson Fury has been on the table between our teams ever since their second bout. And I have never had any doubt that, together with Goldstar Promotions, we could turn it into a reality,” Lapin said.

"Right now, both Oleksandr Usyk and our team are fully focused on the upcoming fight with Dubois on July 19 and on achieving the historic goal of becoming a three-time undisputed world champion.

”As you've probably noticed, focus and total commitment are at the core of the champion's and the team's strategy. When this goal - three-time undisputed - is accomplished, and the dust settles, we'll be open for the next round."

Usyk will face Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, aiming to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.