Pacers put India in control after Shubman Gill’s record-breaking 269

India's Mohammed Siraj (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Zak Crawley during the second day of their second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj pushed England to the backfoot after Shubman Gill’s monumental 269-run knock helped India to pile a mammoth 587 on the second day of the second Test here at Edgbaston on Thursday.

At the stumps on day two, the hosts were 77/3, trailing by a further 510 runs with experienced Joe Root and Harry Brook, unbeaten on 18 and 37 respectively.

England had a dismal start to their innings as Akash dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, both ducks, in successive deliveries with just 13 runs on the board.

Crawley followed suit on the first delivery of the eighth over as he got caught at first slip by Karun Nair off Siraj after scoring 19 off 30 deliveries.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings from 310/5 through Gill and all-rounder Jadeja.

The duo continued to bat with command and added 104 runs to their overnight sixth-wicket partnership until Jadeja was caught behind off Josh Tongue after scoring 89 off 137 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six.

Gill then received another subtle support at the other end in the form of Washington Sundar and together they powered India past the 550-run mark.

The duo added 144 runs for the seventh-wicket stand before both perished in quick succession, bringing the total down to 574/8.

Sundar mustered 42 off 103 deliveries, while Shubman Gill remained the top-scorer for India with 269 off 387 deliveries, studded with 30 fours and three sixes.

His monumental knock helped him break multiple major records and surpassing legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Following his dismissal, England made the light work of India’s batting tail as Shoaib Bashir dismissed Akash (six) and Siraj (eight) to bring down the curtains on the touring side’s innings.

Bashir was the standout bowler for England in the first innings, taking three wickets for 167 runs in 45 overs, followed by Chris Woakes and Tongue with two each. Root, Carse and skipper Ben Stokes, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.