TJ Dillashaw warns Khamzat Chimaev ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight

An undated photo of Khamzat Chimaev (Left) Dricus Du Plessis (Right). — Instagram

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw warned Khamzat Chimaev to train his cardio the right way if the Chechen star wants to win the fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, international media reported on Thursday.

After Ilia Topuria's KO win against Charles Oliveira and flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja’s victory over Kai Kara-France with ease at UFC 317, all are waiting for August 16.

UFC 319 will take place on that night in Chicago, headlined by middleweight champion Du Plessis’ title defence against Chimaev.

Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion Dillashaw has warned Chimaev to train his cardio the right way, otherwise he will find it difficult to challenge du Plessis at UFC 319.

“He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone’s heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, and you get tired,” Dillashaw said.

“The only way to make that better is to be in that red zone for as long as possible…(and) also get used to it mentally. I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio.

“If he doesn’t train his cardio the right way, it’s gonna be harder to put DDP away and DDP’s gonna put him away in the later rounds (after) gassing him out.”

Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record, while Du Plessis has also been impressive as he defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.