Elena Rybakina eases past Maria Sakkari to reach Wimbledon third round

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her second-round Wimbledon match against Greece's Maria Sakkari at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina barely needed to shift out of second gear as the 11th seed motored into the third round of the grasscourt Grand Slam with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari on Thursday.

Amidst the carnage of fallen seeds after a chaotic start to the third Grand Slam of the year, Rybakina offered a reminder of her calibre on the sport's fastest surface despite not getting her big serve firing on all cylinders.

"It's very unexpected to see so many seeded players lose," Rybakina said about the premature exit of four of the top five seeds in the women's draw.

"Grass is very special. The season is quite short and not everyone can adapt quickly. I like this surface a lot. It really suits my game. For now it's going well.

"It means a lot to be back. A lot of great memories. I want to do well this year too."

Elena Rybakina was gifted a break in the opening game when Sakkari produced three successive double faults, and the 2022 Wimbledon champion held firm from there to wrap up the opening set with minimum fuss in front of a sparse but lively Court One crowd.

The 26-year-old dropped serve in the opening game of the next set but responded immediately to get things back on track and broke to love for a 3-1 lead, before proceeding to take apart former world number three Sakkari.

"I think I was playing well on the baseline," said Rybakina, who was almost flawless with her shot-making but blew hot and cold on her second serve winning only 50% of points.

"I was struggling a little bit with the serve in the first set, and she broke me in the first game of the second set. I also had two double faults.

"A bit of a struggle there, but overall I found my rhythm on the serve and I played pretty confident. A couple of times I got lucky with the net cord too, but I'm happy."

A backhand error on match point compounded Maria Sakkari's woes and Elena Rybakina celebrated the victory in typically muted fashion, with either Denmark's 23rd-seeded Clara Tauson or Russian Anna Kalinskaya awaiting her in the next round.

"Hopefully I can do better in the next match," she said.