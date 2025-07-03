MLB: Guardians Luis Ortiz placed on leave

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field in Cleveland on June 9, 2025. — Reuters

Cleveland Guardians right-hander Luis Ortiz, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball (MLB), has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through the end of the All-Star break, the league announced Thursday.

MLB has not revealed any reason for the investigation. Ortiz, 26, is scheduled to start against the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

MLB stated that the Guardians have been informed that Ortiz has been placed on leave and the team is not permitted to comment further at this time.

"The Guardians have been notified that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation," the team said in a statement.

"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time and will respect the league's confidential investigative process."

Ortiz has started 16 times this season and is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade that included the Toronto Blue Jays on December 10, 2024.

Ortiz has played 75 career games, including 50 starts for the Pirates and Guardians and owns a 16-22 record with a 4.05 ERA.

Left-hander Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.81 ERA) will get the chance on Thursday in the absence of Ortiz and will make his first start of the season. Cantillo, 25, has yet to face the Cubs in his career.

Ortiz's departure comes amid a slide for the Guardians, who are struggling with a six-game losing streak, dropping to 40-44.