Muhammad Asif suffers first-round exit from Commonwealth Billiards Championships

Pakistan's Muhammad Asif (second from left) and Scotland's Ross Vallance (second from right) pose for a picture ahead of their Commonwealth Billiards Championships 2025 match at The Ravenala Attitude Balaclava in Balaclava, Mauritius on July 3, 2025. — IBS

BALACLAVA: Pakistan’s star cueist Muhammad Asif had a disappointing end to his Commonwealth Billiards Championships 2025 campaign as he suffered a first-round exit here at The Ravenala Attitude Balaclava on Thursday.

The International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Champion faced Scotland’s Ross Vallance in the opening round of the tournament, which features 16 cueists from Commonwealth nations competing against each other in a knockout format.

Asif started the match on a high as he sealed the opening frame 42-1 but Vallance equalled by clinching the subsequent frame 37-4.

The IBSF champion moved one frame within victory by claiming the third 57-0. Vallance, however, responded strongly by winning the next two frames to register a come-from-behind victory.

Muhammad Asif recently participated in the Asian 6-Red Ball Snooker Championship and qualified for the semi-final, where he suffered a 5-2 defeat against Malaysia’s Thor Chuan Leong.

Despite Mohammad Asif’s exit in the semi-final, his overall campaign at the Asian 6-Red Ball Snooker Championship was commendable. He opened the tournament with a dominant 4-1 victory against Cambodia’s Neang Tola in the group stage.

Asif showcased his precision and control, posting impressive frame scores of 37-17, 47-0, 9-59, 44-0, and 39-9.

His consistent potting and tactical play allowed him to dictate the pace of the match from the outset. The strong start set the tone for his deep run in the championship.

He followed that up with a 4-0 whitewash of Oman’s Abdullah Al Raisi to advance to the knockout stage. In the pre-quarterfinals, he once again dominated Neang Tola, winning 5-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

His 5-3 triumph over Malaysia’s Lim Kok Leong in the quarterfinals showcased his fine form.