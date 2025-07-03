Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic crushes Dan Evans to reach third round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Britain's Daniel Evans at All England Club in London on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic delivered a dominant performance of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 against Britain’s Dan Evans here at Centre Court on Thursday to reach the third round.

Djokovic has etched his name into the history books by securing his 19th second-round win at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion has reached the last six finals at Wimbledon, winning the first four but losing two in a row to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

Evans saved four breakpoints in a fourth game, three in the sixth and two in the eighth, before Djokovic finally broke him at the 10th attempt.

The Serbian star won the first two sets seamlessly, then achieved a 5-0 lead in the third and finished the match with no trouble securing a straightforward victory.

Djokovic said he was absolutely on top of his game and he knew what he needed to do.

"He (Evans) can cause a lot of trouble if you're not on top of your game, which I think I was to be honest from the very beginning," Djokovic said.

"Technically, tactically I knew exactly what I needed to do and I executed perfectly. Sometimes you have these kind of days, where everything goes your way, everything flows and it's good to be in the shoes and holding a racket on a day like this."

The Serb described Wimbledon as the most special tournament in his heart.

"I've said this a million times before, but I have to repeat it, Wimbledon still stays the most special tournament in my heart, the one that I always dreamed of winning when I was a kid," he said.

"It's the beginning of the tournament, but yes I'm aware of the history on the line and I'm thinking about the big things that I can make in this tournament."