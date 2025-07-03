Bronny James opens up about LeBron James trade speculation

An undated photo of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (Left) and his father LeBron James. — AFP

EL SEGUNDO: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James said he does not pay attention to trade speculation regarding his father, NBA star LeBron James, the international media reported on Thursday.

While the fans and basketball pundits are making speculations about what LeBron's future holds, as NBA free agency reached its third day with relatively little activity from the Los Angeles Lakers, the star’s son, younger James, is not taking it as seriously.

Bronny, who has earlier said that he does not spend too much time on social media, said that he found out about the trade rumours swirling around his father, LeBron, from his friend.

"Actually, one of my friends called me, talking about where [I was going to play next season], what I was going to do because they saw my dad [in the news]," Bronny said Wednesday.

"I didn't see it. He called me. I was like, 'Yeah, I have no idea what you're talking about.' ... I don't really pay attention to that stuff. There's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to," he added.

Bronny stated he had not enquired what his father was thinking or the direction of the franchise.

"We don't really talk about it much," Bronny further stated.

"I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, to not even pay attention to it [and] just lock into what you have going on right now. And that's what's going to get me better and to keep me focused. I think it's good that he tells me to not pay attention to that stuff."

Reports emerged last week that LeBron decided to opt into his $52.6M player option for the 2025-26 campaign ahead of free agency to become the first player in NBA history to play in 23 seasons.

Last season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together, creating NBA history. They shared the court during the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.