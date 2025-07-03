Shubman Gill shatters multiple records with double century against England

India's Shubman Gill (right) celebrates scoring a double century during the second day of their second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill on Thursday, broke a plethora of records with his double century in the second Test of the five-match series, underway here at Edgbaston.

The right-handed batter, who scored an anchoring century in the series opener in Leeds last month, extended his dominance over the England bowlers in the ongoing fixture by smashing his maiden double century.

As a result, the 25-year-old became the first Indian captain to score a double century in England, while also breaking Mohammad Azharuddin’s 35-year-old record of the highest score in an innings of a Test match in England as an India skipper.

The list also features legendary batter Virat Kohli, who scored 149 at the same venue in 2018.

Highest Score As India Captain in England

Shubman Gill – 200* Birmingham 2025 Mohammad Azharuddin – 179 Manchester 1990 Virat Kohli – 149, Birmingham 2018

At just 25 years of age, Gill surpassed batting great Sachin Tendulkar on the list of the youngest Indian batters to score a double century as captain.

Tendulkar achieved the feat at 26 years and 189 days in the Ahmedabad Test against New Zealand in 1999, while Gill is 25 years and 298 days old at the time of amassing the milestone.

Youngest to score a Test double century as India captain

23y 39d – MAK Pataudi vs England, Delhi, 1964 25y 298d – Shubman Gill vs England, Birmingham, 2025 26y 189d – Sachin Tendulkar vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 1999 27y 260d – Virat Kohli vs West Indies, North Sound, 2016

Notably, when this story was filed, Gill was unbeaten on 231 off 338 deliveries, having smashed 27 fours and two sixes as India had piled 511/6 in 129.4 overs.

As a result, he also became the Indian batter with the highest individual score in an innings of a Test in England, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 221 at The Oval in 1979.

The list also features Tendulkar, who scored 193 against England at Leeds in 2002.