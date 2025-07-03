PCB to annually reward best-performing region for cricket development

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right) presides cricket board's 78th Board of Governors' meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on July 3, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to reward the country’s best-performing region for cricket development annually during its 78th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, held here on Thursday.

The high-profile meeting, chaired by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was also attended by BoG members Zaheer Abbas, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tariq Sarwar, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, Director Media & Communications Amir Mir, Director Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and Head of Women’s Cricket Rafia Haider.

Meanwhile, Director International Cricket Usman Wahla, Anwar Ghani, Mustafa Ramday, Daniyal Gilani, Anwar Ahmed Khan and Dr. Shafi Rehman joined via video link.

During the meeting, the BoG unanimously approved a total budget of PKR 18.30 billion for the current financial year, the briefing on which was given by Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza.

“During the meeting, the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2025–26 were unanimously approved. A total budget of PKR 18.30 billion was approved for the current financial year,” said the PCB in a statement.

The cricket board also decided to acknowledge the best-performing region in the promotion and development of the sport with an award, set to run annually.

“The board also decided to annually recognize and reward the region that demonstrates the best performance in the promotion and development of cricket. Under this initiative, the best performing region will receive an award each year,” the statement added.

The PCB also decided to regularly monitor its staff’s performance moving forward, while also ratifying the decisions taken in the previous board meeting.