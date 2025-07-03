MLB: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw reaches 3,000 strikeouts

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (Centre) acknowledges the crowd after striking out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra for his 3000th career strike at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 2, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw reached 3,000 career strikeouts on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, becoming the 20th pitcher to reach the milestone in Major League Baseball (MLB) history.

Kershaw reached the mark, striking out the White Sox's Vinny Capra to end the sixth inning in Los Angeles.

Kershaw, 37, became the fourth left-handed pitcher to achieve the feat, joining Randy Johnson (4,875), Steve Carlton (4,136) and CC Sabathia (3,093).

Nolan Ryan is the strikeout leader at 5,714 in the history of Major League Baseball.

When Kershaw entered the match, he needed three strikeouts to reach the mark. He fanned Miguel Vargas in the third and Lenyn Sosa in the fifth.

After striking out Capra, Kershaw walked off the field and received appreciation from the home crowd before getting hugs and handshakes from his teammates.

"It's a little bit harder when you're trying to strike people out," Kershaw said after his Dodgers downed the White Sox 5-4.

"I never really had to do that before."

Kershaw permitted four runs on nine hits and a walk, striking out three in six innings.

Before Kershaw, only two other pitchers reached 3,000 entirely with one team: Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals) and Walter Johnson (Washington Nationals).

Before the game, the Los Angeles manager, Dave Roberts, appreciated the fact that the Dodgers have been there on this journey with Clayton.

"If you look at the odds of doing it with the same team, the margins are very small to happen like this," Roberts said.

"The Dodgers faithful can really appreciate that they've been on this journey with Clayton for 18 years, so it's pretty cool."