Lando Norris says 'defeat in Formula One title race will not be failure'

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix Pool on June 29, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: British Lando Norris stated on Thursday that if he fell short in his hunt to win a maiden Formula One world title, he would not consider it a season failure.

Norris started the season as the championship favourite but was surpassed by his younger teammate, Oscar Piastri, who has won five races to Norris' three this season.

It now looks increasingly like a two-horse race, with Max Verstappen 46 points behind Norris.

Norris admitted that he did not reach his original goal for the season, but will not call it a failure, and further showed personal disappointment, feeling he could have done better.

"I’d have to say I didn’t succeed in what my goal was but I don’t think you can ever call it a failure because I don’t believe like I’ve failed anything," Norris said.

"I feel like maybe I just didn’t live up to what I believed I could have done or the level I should have done at certain times."

He argued that failing to hit your goal might be more clearly a failure.

"I think if things were much easier and you don’t achieve your goal maybe you can call it a failure but when it’s 24 races it’s such a long season against the best in the world I don’t think you can ever call it a failure. Maybe you didn’t succeed," Norris concluded.

Norris has been undone by errors in both qualifying and races, but dominated the weekend in Spielberg to hold off a race-long challenge from his teammate.