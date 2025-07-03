Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Diogo Jota’s tragic death

An undated photo of Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Left) and his teammate Diogo Jota. — X/@Cristiano

Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo sent heartfelt condolences to his teammate Diogo Jota’s family following his death in a car crash on Thursday.

Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota has tragically passed away at the age of 28 following a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain.

His younger brother, Andre Silva, aged 25, also lost his life in the incident, according to international media reports.

Ronaldo sent deepest sympathies to Jota’s family in a social media post on X (Formerly twitter).

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world,” Ronaldo wrote.

“I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you,” he added.

Não faz sentido. Ainda agora estávamos juntos na Seleção, ainda agora tinhas casado. À tua familia, à tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a força do mundo. Sei que estarás sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e André. Vamos todos sentir…





Portugal’s national team member Jota was also part of the Premier League club Liverpool. He joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and went on to make 182 appearances for Arne Slot’s side, scoring 65 goals across all competitions.

He was an instrumental figure in the club’s recent successes, including their 2024–25 Premier League title win, the FA Cup victory in 2022, and League Cup triumphs in 2022 and 2024.

Internationally, Jota made 49 appearances for the Portugal national team.

He featured in the UEFA Euro tournaments in 2020 and 2024, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and played a pivotal role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League wins in 2019 and 2025.

Just ten days before the tragic accident, Jota had married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso. The couple shared three young children, who are now left without their father.