Pakistan likely to partake in India-hosted Hockey Asia Cup: Indian media

Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s hockey team is likely to be permitted to participate in next month’s Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, a source close to the Sports Ministry of India confirmed the development, citing that any attempt to prevent the team from participating in the continental event would contravene the Olympic Charter.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan, it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. But bilateral is different, and there will be no relaxation on that front," the ministry source said.

"International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing in multi-national competitions. Take for instance, Russia and Ukraine-they are at war, yet they turn up for events and compete. The same principle applies here," the official added.

The report further added, citing the Sports Ministry’s source, that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have also permitted Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, scheduled to be played in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7.

The decision was welcomed by Hockey India (HI), reiterating its stance that it would abide by whatever the Government of India decides.

"We welcome the government's decision. Our stance from the beginning was that whatever the government decides, we will abide by that. There is no other argument in that," said Bhola Nath Singh, HI secretary general.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has already subjected the national men’s team’s participation in the continental event to the government’s directives.

“We will play the Asia Cup in India only if the government gives permission,” PHF Secretary General Rana Mujahid had said.

Following the Asia Cup, India is also set to host the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup from November 28 to December 10, with matches scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai.