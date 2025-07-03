Alex Khan appointed head coach of Pakistan U18 baseball team

An undated picture of Pakistan baseball star Alex Khan. - X

The Baseball Federation of Pakistan has entrusted national team player Alex Khan with the additional responsibility of coaching the Pakistan Under-18 baseball team.

The announcement was made on the federation's official social media handle with the caption: "We're excited to announce that Alex Khan has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan U18 team for the upcoming U18 World Cup qualifiers! 🇵🇰 2026."

"Khan brings a wealth of coaching experience from youth baseball to summer collegiate, and we're ready to make our mark on the global stage," the post added.

Federation President Fakhar Shah confirmed that American-born Pakistani Alex Khan has officially been named head coach of the national U18 squad.

Khan, who also serves as a pitcher for Pakistan’s senior team, represented the country at the 2022 World Baseball Classic and is set to participate in this year’s Asian Championship.

Fakhar Shah cited Alex’s extensive experience in junior baseball as the key factor behind his appointment.

“Alex will train young players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers scheduled for next year,” he said.

He further revealed plans to organise a training camp for the junior team in the United States due to the lack of advanced baseball infrastructure in Pakistan.

“We're working on setting up a training camp in the US, and 15 players will be selected for this Under-18 development program,” he added.