Arozarena powers Mariners to victory over Royals in MLB clash

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena celebrates while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on Jun 30, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Randy Arozarena continued his strong form, belting his fourth home run in three games and scoring twice as the Seattle Mariners edged the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Arozarena’s towering 418-foot solo homer to center off Royals reliever John Schreiber tied the game in the sixth inning. The Mariners then took the lead with a pair of key runs.

Julio Rodriguez, who left the bases loaded in the fifth inning, made up for the missed opportunity by driving a first-pitch cutter from reliever Steven Cruz, who replaced Angel Zerpa toward the left side. Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia deflected the ball, but it ricocheted past him, allowing Seattle to take a 2-1 lead.

Ben Williamson opened the seventh inning with a double and advanced when Cole Young's fielding attempt was mishandled.

The Royals responded in the eighth when Bobby Witt Jr. singled and scored on Salvador Perez’s second RBI single of the game, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Mariners’ Andres Munoz sealed the win with a perfect ninth inning, earning his 19th save of the season.

Both starting pitchers were solid but did not qualify for the win. Royals rookie Noah Cameron threw four 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out five. Seattle’s Logan Gilbert, making his second start since returning from injury, gave up one run over four 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Carlos Vargas earned the win in relief for the AL West-leading Mariners, who rested regular catcher Cal Raleigh after he was named an All-Star Game starter earlier in the day.