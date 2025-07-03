Richard Kettleborough eyes Test century as England’s most capped umpire

Umpire Richard Kettleborough is present during the Rothesay County Championship Division One match between Durham Cricket and Somerset at the Seat Unique Riverside in Chester le Street, on May 25, 2025. - AFP

GRENADA: Richard Kettleborough is set to become England's most capped on-field umpire in Test cricket as he prepares to officiate his 93rd match during the second Test between West Indies and Australia, starting Friday in Grenada.

The 52-year-old will surpass his mentor, the late David Shepherd, to move into outright sixth on the all-time list of Test match umpires.

Speaking to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Kettleborough described the milestone as a “huge honour.”

"I honestly never imagined it would happen, but I'm very proud of my achievements," Kettleborough told the England and Wales Cricket Board website., external

"To overtake the late, great David Shepherd – who was one of my idols growing up – is something I'm very proud of.

"Shep always told me 'If you can look yourself in the mirror at the end of a day's play and say you gave honest decisions based on what you saw, then you should sleep well'. And I can honestly say I've done that every single day of my career."

Born in Sheffield, Kettleborough began his Test umpiring journey 15 years ago in Galle, Sri Lanka. He now sets his sights on an even greater milestone: becoming the first Englishman to officiate 100 Test matches.

"I've always seen Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game," he added.

"So getting to 100 on-field Test matches would be the ultimate achievement."

The all-time record for most Tests officiated is held by Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, who has stood in 145 matches.