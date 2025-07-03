Kershaw reaches historic milestone in Dodgers’ win over White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws the pitch for his 3000th strike out during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Jul 2, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Clayton Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout and Freddie Freeman capped a dramatic three-run ninth inning with a walk-off single to drive in Shohei Ohtani, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5–4 comeback victory over the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Ohtani and Mookie Betts also contributed RBI hits during the ninth-inning rally. Ohtani, who drove in one run earlier, scored the game-winner, while Will Klein earned his first Major League win for the Dodgers.

Kershaw reached the milestone by striking out Vinny Capra looking on a slider to end the top of the sixth inning. It was his third strikeout of the night and came on his season-high 100th pitch.

He allowed four runs on nine hits over six innings, becoming just the fourth left-handed pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts.

The Dodgers, who trailed 4–2 and had not scored since the second inning, ignited their ninth-inning comeback when Michael Conforto singled, and Tommy Edman and Hyesong Kim drew back-to-back walks off reliever Grant Taylor.

Los Angeles has now won 14 of its last 17 games and secured its seventh consecutive series victory.

For the White Sox, Andrew Benintendi opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the first inning. The Dodgers quickly responded as Will Smith tied it with his 11th home run in the bottom half off Sean Burke, and Andy Pages gave L.A. a 2–1 lead with his 17th homer in the second.

However, Austin Slater’s two-run shot in the third put the White Sox back on top, and Edgar Quero added a soft RBI single to extend their lead.

Looking ahead, Aaron Civale will start for Chicago in the series finale on Thursday, while Dustin May will take the mound for the Dodgers in his first career appearance against the White Sox.