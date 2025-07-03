Liverpool star Diogo Jota, brother dies in Spain car crash

Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the warm up before the match against Toulouse in Europa League on October 26, 2023. — Reuters

MADRID: Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has tragically passed away at the age of 28 following a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain.

His younger brother, Andre Silva, aged 25, also lost his life in the incident, according to international media reports on Thursday.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, when the vehicle the two were traveling in veered off the road and burst into flames.

Spanish authorities confirmed that two male victims, aged 28 and 25, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies were transported to a forensic facility in Zamora, where autopsies are set to be conducted.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and went on to make 182 appearances for the Reds, scoring 65 goals across all competitions.

He was an instrumental figure in the club’s recent successes, including their 2024–25 Premier League title win, the FA Cup victory in 2022, and League Cup triumphs in 2022 and 2024.

Internationally, Jota was a key member of the Portugal national team, earning 49 caps.

He featured in the UEFA Euro tournaments in 2020 and 2024, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and played a pivotal role in Portugal's UEFA Nations League wins in 2019 and 2025.

Just ten days prior to the tragic accident, Jota had married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso. The couple shared three young children, who are now left without their father.