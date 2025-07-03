PCB names 30 players for U19 skills assessment camp ahead of Asia, World Cup

Undated picture of Pakistan U19 cricketers. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the selection of 30 players for the third phase of the U19 Skills Assessment camp, set to begin in Multan on July seven and run through the end of August.

This phase follows a comprehensive match-based assessment conducted in two earlier stages, where a total of 65 players were evaluated under the supervision of former Test captain and current Head of Youth Development, Azhar Ali.

Of the 30 players selected for the next phase, 20 were shortlisted based on their performances in the first two phases. Ten additional players, who have previously represented Pakistan U19 and remain eligible for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, have also been included.

The third phase of the camp is designed to further enhance the players’ technical and mental skills ahead of the ACC U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that the Skills Development Camp for 47 senior Pakistan cricketers was also held in three phases at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from June 30 to July four.

Selected U19 players for skills assessment camp:

Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahab, Ali Hassan Baloch, Asad Umar, Daniyal Ali Khan, Ghulam Haider, Hamza Zahoor, Haroon Khan, Hazrat Ali, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Niqab Shafiq, Rana Adeel Mushtaq, Rizwanullah, Saad Sakhawat, Sadeeq Aman, Sameer Minhas and Yahya Shah, Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Tahir, Momin Qamar, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib and Usman Khan.