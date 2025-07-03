Tyson Fury likely to reverse retirement for 2026 bout in Saudi Arabia

An undated picture of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh announced on Wednesday that former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is expected to come out of retirement and return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, following a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Taking to social media platform X formerly Twitter, Alalshikh stated that he has been in direct contact with Fury and confirmed that the British fighter has given his word to return.

“The 'Gypsy King' will be back. I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt,” Alalshikh wrote.

Fury famously referred to Usyk as a ‘rabbit’ in the lead-up to their title fight held in Riyadh in May 2024.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also hinted at his comeback by posting on social media: “Let’s see what 2026 brings”, alongside a photo of him shaking hands with Alalshikh, who is also the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Alalshikh has played a pivotal role in turning Saudi Arabia into a major hub for global boxing, having hosted numerous high-profile fights in recent years.

While Fury has not yet fought fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, who was stopped by Daniel Dubois at Wembley last September, his return could potentially set up blockbuster matchups in the near future.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk will aim to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion when he faces Dubois again at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 19.