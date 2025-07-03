Visa delays put Pakistan U18 Hockey team’s Asia Cup campaign at risk

Participating teams lined up for the U18 Hockey Asia Cup in Dongzhou, China on July 3, 2025. - File

Pakistan’s U18 hockey team is facing a critical setback ahead of the U18 Hockey Asia Cup due to delays in visa issuance, which have so far prevented the squad from departing for China.

The tournament has already begun in the city of Dongzhou, and Pakistan’s absence from the opening ceremony has raised concerns over their participation in the event.

On the tournament’s opening day on Thursday, Japan dominated Indonesia with a 10-0 victory, while Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong 3-0, setting an intense pace for the rest of the competition.

The national team is slated to play its opening match against Hong Kong on July 4, followed by fixtures against Sri Lanka (July 6), Bangladesh (July 8), and host nation China (July 9).

However, if the team fails to leave for China by the end of today, their appearance in the opening fixture could be in jeopardy.

The U18 Hockey Asia Cup features teams from 11 nations, including China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan.

Pakistan has been placed in Pool A alongside China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong, while Pool B includes Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

Squad:

Mohammad Usman, Atif Ali, Asam Junaid, Mohammad Abdullah Farooq, Abdullah Awan, Zubair Lateef, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Ali Taj, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hamza, Ali Hamzad, Aamir Sohail, Adeel Afzal, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shaheer, Hasan Shahbaz, Yaseen Jamshaid

Team Management:

Shafqat Malik (Manager), Mukhtar Ahmed, Touseeq Ahmed, Masood-ur-Rahman (Coaches)