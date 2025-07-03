Pakistan Champions unveil team jersey ahead of WCL 2025

Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (L) reacts after hitting a six against South Africa during the World Championship of legends season one match in Northampton on July 10, 2024. - WCL

Pakistan Champions, runners-up of the first World Championship of Legends (WCL), have formally unveiled their new team jersey ahead of the much awaited second season of the event, which is due to be held in Birmingham later this month.

The star-studded franchise revealed their new emblem on the social media platform X, accompanied by the caption: “Proud to unveil the official jersey of the Pakistan Champions for the World Championship of Legends 2025.”

Following a first successful season last year, the WCL T20 League is ready to come back for its second one in the July–August window.

From six countries—India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, England, and the West Indies—the tournament includes cricketing legends.

In the first season, Pakistan Champions ran an amazing campaign with overwhelming victories in the group stage.

Their trip started with a victory against Australia, after which they crushed the West Indies. They posted 243/4 in a memorable high-scoring battle against their arch rivals India before limiting the Men in Blue to 175/9.

Led by former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan, the squad kept up their remarkable form with a victory against England; their only groupstage loss came against South Africa.

Securing a 20-run win to book a place in the final against India, the Men in Green progressed to the semifinals where they overcame the West Indies once again.

Pakistan set a target of 157 in a tight final, but India pursued it down in 19.1 overs to take the championship with a five-wicket victory.

For the unversed, on July 18, Pakistan Champions will play England Champions at the famous Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham to start the second season of the WCL.

Scheduled for July 20 at the same location is the much awaited conflict between archrivals India and Pakistan.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage