Shubman Gill on verge of surpassing Kohli’s Edgbaston milestone

BIRMINGHAM: India's Test captain Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking former skipper Virat Kohli's long-standing record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at Edgbaston, following a commanding century on day one of the ongoing Test against England.

Gill played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 114 runs in India’s first innings, guiding the team to a solid total of 310/5 at stumps.

His composed innings has brought him within striking distance of surpassing Kohli’s record of 149, which the former captain scored during his iconic performance at the same venue in 2018.

The Indian skipper needed just 36 more runs to set a new benchmark for the highest individual score by an Indian at Edgbaston. If he manages to achieve the feat, Gill will etch his name in the record books by overtaking the current record held by Kohli.

In addition to Kohli, Gill also has the opportunity to surpass the Edgbaston records of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and current vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

Tendulkar had scored 122 at the venue during his illustrious career, while Pant registered an impressive 146 in a previous tour.

India, however, had a shaky start to their innings as Chris Woakes cleaned up KL Rahul (two) in the ninth over with just 15 runs on the board.

In-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was then joined by Karun Nair in the middle for an 80-run partnership, culminating with the latter’s dismissal in the 24th over.

Nair scored 31 off 50 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Jaiswal was involved in another crucial partnership for India when he added 66 runs for the third wicket with Gill until England captain Ben Stokes got him caught behind. He smashed 13 boundaries on his way to a 107-ball 87.

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who scored centuries in each innings of the series opener in Leeds, had a brief stay at the crease as he was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir after scoring 25 off 42 deliveries.

The visitors then suffered another blow when Woakes outfoxed Nitish Kumar Reddy (one) and consequently slipped to 211/5.

Following the back-to-back blows, struggling all-rounder Jadeja joined forces with Gill and steered India into a comfortable position by the end of the day’s play.

Gill remained the top-scorer for India thus far with an unbeaten 114 off 216 deliveries, studded with 12 boundaries, while Jadeja had mustered 41 off 67 deliveries.

Woakes was the standout bowler for England on the opening day with two wickets, while Stokes, Shoaib and Brydon Carse made one scalp apiece.

For the unversed, England lead the five-match series against India 1-0, courtesy of their five-wicket victory in the series opener.