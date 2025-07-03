Deandre Ayton agrees to sign deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton walks up the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Oct 28, 2024. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Deandre Ayton has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year deal worth USD 34 million for next season, international media reported on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old finalised the move after expressing his desire to join a championship-contending team. The Portland Trailblazers, who are building around a young core that includes Donovan Clingan, agreed to a buyout of Ayton's contract.

League executives who spoke with Portland praised Ayton’s leadership and mentoring contributions during his time with the Blazers.

Ayton is expected to slot in as the starting center for the Lakers, joining a revamped roster that includes fellow 2018 NBA Draft classmate Luka Doncic. Ayton and Doncic, the number one and number three picks in the 2018 draft, respectively, have maintained a close friendship since entering the league.

Several teams including the Pacers, Knicks, Clippers, Bucks, Cavaliers and Nuggets reportedly expressed interest in signing Ayton. Despite the widespread attention, Ayton ultimately chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Known for his consistency and impact in the paint, Ayton averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season.

He also shot an impressive 56.6 percent from the field, highlighting his efficiency as a big man. His decision to join the Lakers adds significant strength to their frontcourt as they aim for a deep playoff run.

He has averaged at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in each of his seven NBA seasons, placing him in an elite group that includes Dwight Howard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic.

A 2018–19 all-rookie team selection, Ayton spent five seasons with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to Portland. Injuries limited him to just 40 games last season and only 95 over the past two years.