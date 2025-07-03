Pakistan set to make historic debut at U19 Volleyball World Cup

An undated picture of Pakistan U19 Volleyball team. - File

Pakistan is ready to make its entry at the FIVB U19 Volleyball World Cup, which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 21 to August 3.

This is for the first time Pakistan will be playing in the prestigious youth volleyball tournament. The national team won the right to play in the event after securing a bronze medal in the U18 Asian Championship last year.

Pakistan has been assigned Group A along with host country Uzbekistan, Belgium, Turkey, Argentina, and Puerto Rico.

The national team will begin its campaign against Belgium on July 24, and later play against Uzbekistan on July 25, Turkey on July 26, Puerto Rico on July 28, and Argentina on July 29.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has released a provisional list of 15 players for the tournament. The final 12-man squad will be named before the team leaves for Tashkent.

The preliminary squad consists of Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Jibran, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Saud, Ajmal Junaid, and Muhtad Ali Shah.

Others on the roster include Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Yahya, Javed Ahmed, Tayyab Khan, Usman Akhtar, Khizar Hayat, and Hayam Khan.

Syed Farooq Bukhari will serve as the team manager, while Saeed Ahmed Khan will be the head coach.

Pakistan’s full FIVB U19 World Championship group-stage schedule: