'Pitch wasn’t problem, it was our failure,’ says Taskin after ODI collapse against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando (second from left) celebrates after dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon during the first ODI against Bangladesh in Colombo on July 2, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed on Wednesday termed the defeat against Sri Lanka in the first ODI as both shocking and painful, blaming the loss entirely on the batting line-up’s complete failure.

Chasing a modest target of 245 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, Bangladesh looked well on course at 100/1 in the 17th over. But what followed was one of the most astonishing collapses in men’s ODI history — they lost seven wickets for just five runs, crashing to 107/8 and ultimately failing to recover.

Speaking at the post-match press conference in Colombo, Taskin expressed his deep frustration and surprise over the sudden turn of events.

"I was expecting we would win with five to seven overs to spare. But those two wickets in one over were the turning point. After that, everything changed," said Taskin.

He pointed to the middle-order’s failure as the primary reason for the shocking loss, highlighting the absence of any stabilising partnerships after a solid start.

“We definitely batted poorly in the middle phase. We had a great start — 100 runs in just 16 overs. But from 100/2 to 107/8, we completely lost control. That phase cost us the match,” he added.

Taskin was clear that the defeat could not be blamed on pitch conditions, insisting the surface was good for batting.

“When Jaker got set, he batted really well and scored a fifty. If we had two or three more batters to support him, we could have won. Watching others bat on this pitch, it didn’t look difficult. The loss was entirely due to our own failure,” he stated.

He also acknowledged that complacency and panic may have contributed to the collapse.

“After the great start, we probably relaxed too much, thinking everything was under control. Then came a run-out, and Tanzid [Tamim] got out. That’s when the panic set in. We stopped playing our natural game and collapsed under pressure,” he concluded.