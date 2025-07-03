Five Pakistani juniors storm into semifinals of Asian Squash Championship 2025

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz (right) in action during his 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships match against Sri Lanka's Tharul Pinwatta in Gimcheon, South Korea on July 1, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani players continued their impressive run at the 32nd Asian Junior Squash Championship 2025, securing multiple victories in the quarterfinals, with five of them qualifying for the semi finals.

In the Boys U19 category, Abdullah Nawaz dominated Wong Wing Kuen of Hong Kong with a straight-games victory 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 to advance to the semifinals.

The Boys U15 event saw two Pakistani players progress. Nauman Khan, the top seed in this age group category, defeated India’s Harshal Rana in a commanding performance with scores of 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, while Ahmed Rayan Khalil outclassed Malaysia’s Armann Merzha bin Ashraff 11-7, 11-3, 11-3.

Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan, the top seed in Boys U13, cruised past India’s Abhyuday Arora 11-2, 11-8, 11-2 to book his place in the semifinals.

In the Girls U13 category, Mahnoor Ali secured a convincing win over India’s Anika Kalanki with scores of 11-6, 11-2, 11-3. However, Sehrish Ali bowed out in the Girls U15 quarterfinals after losing to Malaysia’s Siti Syaurah A Sufian 4-11, 7-11, 2-11.

With five players reaching the semifinals across different age groups, Pakistan remains a strong contender to win multiple medals in the tournament.